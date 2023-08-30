Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on the war path over Joe Biden impeachment: "I'm very angry"

Washington DC - House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the war path to get President Joe Biden impeached, and she's calling out her fellow Republicans to get the ball moving.

The "MAGA MVP" congresswoman spent her Tuesday rallying for the members of her party to finally follow through with impeachment efforts against the president.

"I'm frankly very angry that we haven’t done it yet," she told Brietbart. "And it better happen when we get back into session. I want it the first week."

Some Republicans have been relentlessly calling for investigations into Biden and his son Hunter for alleged corruption and abuses of power.

It was recently revealed that the National Archives possesses around 5,400 records on the president, which reportedly include emails where he used various aliases, something MTG says "should be illegal."

"I don't know how anybody will take us seriously if we can't vote on impeachment inquiry," she explained. "If you can't vote for impeachment on Joe Biden, then how can you dare to even claim you're willing to drain the swamp? You're not!"

Critics argue that MAGA politicians are going after Biden as either retaliation for or to create a distraction from the 91 felony charges former President Donald Trump currently faces in four criminal indictments as he runs for re-election.

Greene and other Biden opponents are convinced the new emails will show Biden discussing government information and business dealings with his son, which they believe should be investigated sooner rather than later.