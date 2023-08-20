Marjorie Taylor Greene goes to bat for white supremacist Proud Boys leader

Washington DC - House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared a social media post defending the white supremacist leader of the Proud Boys, who faces decades in prison for his actions.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene defended the leader of Proud Boys in a social media post, who is facing prison time for the January 6 insurrection. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the X post, Greene used some classic whataboutism in defense of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots.



"You know who the Justice Department is not seeking 33 years in prison for?" Greene wrote. "Antifa/BLM violent rioters who burned, looted, destroyed $2 billion in property in George Floyd riots."

"And," she added, "Hunter Biden and Joe Biden for taking criminal bribes selling political influence and favors."

Greene regularly uses this time of argument in defense of Donald Trump, pointing at alleged wrongdoings of other politicians as a reason that the ex-president should be exonerated.

During Tarrio's trial, prosecutors said the Proud Boys, which considered themselves "Donald Trump's army," led a "calculated" effort to "exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election."