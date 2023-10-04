Marjorie Taylor Greene leads charge to make Trump the next House speaker

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media on Tuesday evening to recommend the only person she believes should take the place of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene believes the only person who should replace ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is former President Donald Trump. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The MAGA MVP took her loyalty to new heights on Tuesday evening, when she shared an X post declaring, "The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump."

"He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border," she continued. "He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women's sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!"

"We can make him Speaker and then elect him President!" she added. "He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Earlier that day, McCarthy was axed from his role as speaker in a ruthless overthrow by far-right Republican lawmakers furious over his cooperation with Democrats on the recently passed government funding bill.

While MTG was a vocal ally who helped McCarthy get elected and voted to keep him in the position, her allegiance to Trump is far stronger, as she hopes he will pick her as his vice presidential candidate.