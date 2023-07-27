Marjorie Taylor Greene NATO move flops as Republicans give the thumbs down

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently led an effort for the United States to cut funding for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but her fellow Republicans refused to support her.

A bill by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that aimed to defund and withdraw from NATO failed on Wednesday after her fellow Republicans voted it down. © Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Looks like MTG's own party is not standing behind her.

Last week, the congresswoman proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that sought to direct President Joe Biden to cut funding to NATO, while also urging for a withdrawal.

But on Wednesday, when it came time to vote for the amendment, her fellow Republicans failed to support her.

137 House Republicans voted against the measure, according to Newsweek, including Greene's close friend House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

She did receive support from 83 Republicans, including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

Surprisingly, the amendment also got a yes vote from Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, with whom Greene recently had a spat on the House floor that ended with MTG being voted out of the House Freedom Caucus.

All 210 Democrats voted against it, ultimately defeating the amendment 347 to 83.

Prior to the vote, MTG shared a clip on Twitter of herself on the House floor defending the amendment. She also accused Democrats of wanting "extra cash to increase our involvement in the Ukraine war," a move she has been a vocal opponent of.