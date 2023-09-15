Marjorie Taylor Greene rails about "murdering babies" during House hearing on Covid
Washington DC - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called abortion "murder" in a heated outburst in Congress on Thursday.
The House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a hearing, during which Republican members argued that doctor-patient relationships were ruined by "government overreach" during the pandemic.
Per The Hill, Hawaii Democratic Rep. Jill Tokuda at one point slammed Republicans for being "truly hypocritical" as "their party is literally writing the playbook across our country on how to do exactly that."
"Since the right-wing majority of the Supreme Court overturned [Roe v. Wade], extreme Republican lawmakers have been tripping over themselves to pass dangerous bans and restrictions, defying the will of the majority of Americans," she added.
That's when MTG reportedly interjected, blurting out: "It's murdering babies."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's reputation for igniting conflict
The subcommittee chair had to step in to allow Tokuda to finish. MTG sat quietly, listening until she was given her chance to respond.
"I find it pretty appalling that Democrats on our committee are using this hearing to talk about the murder of unborn children," she said in a clip of the hearing shared on social media.
"Abortion is not health care," she added. "It's murder. Health care saves lives."
Greene has had trouble getting along with many of her colleagues on both sides of the political aisle in recent months, including others that identify themselves as MAGA Republicans.
She recently got into a spat with Matt Gaetz over who should get credit for the recently launched impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and she had a falling out with Lauren Boebert who she says "copied" her effort, which got her booted from the House Freedom Caucus.
