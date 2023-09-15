Marjorie Taylor Greene rails about "murdering babies" during House hearing on Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated debate about abortion with a Democratic representative during a recent subcommittee hearing. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a hearing, during which Republican members argued that doctor-patient relationships were ruined by "government overreach" during the pandemic.

Per The Hill, Hawaii Democratic Rep. Jill Tokuda at one point slammed Republicans for being "truly hypocritical" as "their party is literally writing the playbook across our country on how to do exactly that."

"Since the right-wing majority of the Supreme Court overturned [Roe v. Wade], extreme Republican lawmakers have been tripping over themselves to pass dangerous bans and restrictions, defying the will of the majority of Americans," she added.

That's when MTG reportedly interjected, blurting out: "It's murdering babies."