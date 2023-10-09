Marjorie Taylor Greene says GOP in "serious weakened position" after axing House Speaker

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says that House Republicans are currently in a "serious weakened position" after Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his position as House speaker.

On Sunday, MTG sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who asked her if the House's vote to elect a new speaker would be "expedited" after news broke over the weekend that Israel and Palestine are at war.

"Yes, absolutely," Greene stated. "We're in a serious weakened position. Republicans that control the majority in the House of Representatives – I want to remind everyone that we barely control the majority of the House and that's only one-third of the federal government.

"What happened last week, I completely disagree with it," she added, describing McCarthy's ousting as "eight Republicans joining with all the Democrats in the House and basically throwing the gavel on the floor and saying it's now up for grabs [for] anyone that wants it."

Though Greene has argued that Donald Trump should be nominated for the position, she refused to endorse anyone during the interview, telling Bartiromo that she would have questions for potential candidates on specific issues, including blocking aid to Ukraine and banning gender-affirming surgeries for minors.