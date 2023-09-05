Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests Burning Man disaster is divine retribution

Black Rock City, Nevada - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Burning Man attendees stuck in Nevada's muddy Black Rock Desert are likely "brainwashed" into thinking their difficulties are due to the climate crisis.

Burning Man festivalgoers were in for a nasty surprise this year when it rained on their parade, leaving the roads so muddy that most vehicles were unable to pass.

On Monday, the final day of the massive annual party, there were still more than 70,000 people stranded, with at least one death reported over the weekend.

The torrential downpours sparked discussion about worsening climate events, but there's at least one person who thinks that's all a bunch of baloney: Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia Republican claimed during an InfoWars appearance on Sunday that people are "probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of all of it, is the root of all evil, and is going to destroy the Earth."

She also implied that the flooding might be some form of divine retribution against the attendees, saying, "God has a way of making sure everyone knows who God is, I'll say that about that."