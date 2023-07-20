Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for showing NSFW Hunter Biden images on House floor

Washington DC - Far-right Republicans are adamant to take down Hunter Biden, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took it to the next level by bringing "evidence" straight to the House floor.

The Republican-led Oversight Committee held a scheduled hearing on Wednesday to question two whistleblowers involved in a probe of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

As it came time for MTG to speak, she said, "Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home that parental discretion is advised."

The Georgia congresswoman proceeded to hold up a whiteboard that included images of Hunter nude and having sex, arguing it was "evidence" that the president's son was "making pornography."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is literally showing dick pics at our Oversight Hearing," tweeted California Rep. Robert Garcia.

Democrat Jamie Raskin interjected, "Should we be displaying this in the committee?"

Greene's bizarre stunt was criticized by other Democratic lawmakers such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who described it as a "new low" for Republicans, and Jared Moskowitz, who said, "they are assembling nude photos of [Hunter], having some intern have to sit in a room and blow up these photos and put it on poster boards and figure out, 'Oh, which ones are beyond the pale?'"

Republicans, on the other hand, have defended the representative, as controversy surrounding Hunter has been used by the party to deviate from issues that face former President Donald Trump.