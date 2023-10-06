Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to take next step to nominate Trump as House Speaker

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed to nominate former President Donald Trump as House speaker during next week's vote.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning to nominate Donald Trump to take over as Speaker of the House during a scheduled vote next week. © Collage: IMAGO / Eibner Europa & ZUMA Wire

Since members of the House voted to remove former speaker Kevin McCarthy from his role, Republicans are scrambling to figure out who they should nominate to fill the position.

Earlier this week, Greene was one of the first to propose Trump, and now she says she is ready to help him secure the nomination.

"President Trump can attend the Speaker Candidate Forum on Tuesday, and I plan to nominate him in our conference meeting," she shared in an X post on Thursday.

"He has the record to deliver for the American people," she said, adding he will be "ready on day one to serve."

She had spent much of the day posting on social media, at one point sharing a survey on whether she should nominate Trump, Jim Jordan, or Steve Scalise. In another post, she gleefully shared that if Trump is elected, the House chambers would "be like a Trump rally every day!!" further describing it as "the House of MAGA!!!"

But as Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges while also trying to run for re-election, would he even be able to take the role? And if he could, would he even want to?