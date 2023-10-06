Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to take next step to nominate Trump as House Speaker
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed to nominate former President Donald Trump as House speaker during next week's vote.
Since members of the House voted to remove former speaker Kevin McCarthy from his role, Republicans are scrambling to figure out who they should nominate to fill the position.
Earlier this week, Greene was one of the first to propose Trump, and now she says she is ready to help him secure the nomination.
"President Trump can attend the Speaker Candidate Forum on Tuesday, and I plan to nominate him in our conference meeting," she shared in an X post on Thursday.
"He has the record to deliver for the American people," she said, adding he will be "ready on day one to serve."
She had spent much of the day posting on social media, at one point sharing a survey on whether she should nominate Trump, Jim Jordan, or Steve Scalise. In another post, she gleefully shared that if Trump is elected, the House chambers would "be like a Trump rally every day!!" further describing it as "the House of MAGA!!!"
But as Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges while also trying to run for re-election, would he even be able to take the role? And if he could, would he even want to?
Will Donald Trump step in as Speaker of the House?
It's difficult to say if the former president is even interested in being Speaker of the House. Initially, Trump dismissed the idea of him taking over for McCarthy but later told Fox News that he would "consider" taking the role temporarily because he has "so many friends in Congress."
Shortly after midnight on Friday morning, Trump shifted again by sharing to Truth Social that Jim Jordan now has his "Complete & Total Endorsement!"
On the other hand, former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock recently told CNN that Trump would not be eligible for the role anyway because he has been charged with criminal offenses.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Eibner Europa & ZUMA Wire