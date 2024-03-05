Are Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA Republicans "off the hook" for January 6?

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA Republicans may be "off the hook" for their actions on January 6, 2021 , after the US Supreme Court's ruling in Donald Trump 's Colorado ballot case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down a lawsuit that attempted to remove Trump from ballots in Colorado, which had cited a 14th Amendment clause that bars anyone who has "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

Peter Shane, a New York University constitutional law professor, recently told Newsweek that the ruling may also affect similar cases around the country against other politicians accused of participating that day.

"By deciding that states may not disqualify oath-breaking insurrectionists from running from any federal office, not just the presidency, the majority has let off the hook any members of the last Congress who might yet be implicated in the January 6-related prosecutions," Shane explained.

One such arguable insurrectionist is Greene, who was hit with a similar lawsuit back in March 2022 by a group of Georgia voters seeking to bar her from being re-elected to her House seat.

By April, MTG clapped back with an appeal, demanding the judge prohibit state officials from enforcing a law she argued was "unconstitutional."