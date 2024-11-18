Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Biden of trying to start World War III with Ukraine missile strikes

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently accused President Joe Biden of trying to start World War III by allowing Ukraine to use US missiles on Russia .

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) claims President Joe Biden (l.) is trying to start World War III by allowing Ukraine to use US missiles to strike Russia. © Collage: Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP & David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the Georgia representative shared a post on X calling on the president to stop sending money to help Ukraine, as the American people "want to fix our own problems."

"On his way out of office, Joe Biden is dangerously trying to start WWIII by authorizing Ukraine the use of U.S. long range missiles into Russia," Greene wrote.

"The American people gave a mandate on Nov 5th against these exact America last decisions and do NOT want to fund or fight foreign wars," she added, referencing Donald Trump's recent election win against Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her remarks come after reports confirming that Biden recently granted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's longstanding request to use a US-owned Army Tactical Missile System to hit targets inside Russia in response to North Korea reportedly deploying troops to help Moscow's effort.

While Zelensky and other allies have praised Biden's decision, a Kremlin spokesperson accused him of "provoking further escalation of tensions."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also previously said that granting Zelensky's request would put NATO "at war" with Russia.