Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for America to "repent" after East Coast earthquake
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her apocalyptic theory about what may have caused the earthquake that rocked the East Coast on Friday.
MTG took to her personal X account to issue a warning to America on Friday that God is sending the country a message in the form of a natural disaster – and suggested that more may be on the way.
"God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent," the staunch, Christian conservative wrote.
"Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come.
"I pray that our country listens," she added.
Her words came only moments after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the East Coast of the US, rattling the New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston areas.
Fortunately, no injuries or serious damage have been reported.
The internet criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene's unscientific viewpoint: "It was the Jewish Space Lasers"
Many social media users criticized Greene's take, with some calling her out for her lack of basic scientific knowledge such as the fact that solar eclipses are a regular, natural occurrence.
"It was the Jewish Space Lasers being controlled by the Gazpacho Police targeting the Peach Tree dishes on Capitol Hill," one user joked, referencing Greene's penchant for sharing conspiracy theories.
The ultimate irony came when internet sleuths noticed that the epicenter of the quake was close to former President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
News network MeidasTouch shared a "Dark Brandon" meme with a map showing the epicenter, jokingly suggesting that the president was behind the quake.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP