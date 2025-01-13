Marjorie Taylor Greene demands Elon Musk remove porn from X: "This is completely repulsive!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called on X CEO Elon Musk to put an end to hosting pornography on the social media site.

In a recent social media post, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) asked X CEO Elon Musk to remove pornography from the social media site. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Saturday, MTG shared a lengthy post on X decrying the state of X.

"The young women making millions on [OnlyFans] might be making money, but they are destroying themselves and destroying the value of women," Greene argued.

"They are posting porn and their locations, begging men to come have sex with them so they can video it live and make more money... This is completely repulsive and sick."

Greene then randomly pointed the finger at model Bonnie Blue and called on Musk to "please remove this extremely harmful pornographic content off of this platform."

"Porn is NOT free speech, and it's time for Christians to stand up against this lie that devours so many people's souls," she added.