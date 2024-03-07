Marjorie Taylor Greene rips House GOP after deal avoiding government shutdown passes

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is not happy after House Republicans joined Democrats in supporting a budget deal that avoids a government shutdown.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been voicing her frustration after the House passed a budget deal to avoid a government shutdown.  © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Greene revealed to Newsweek that she opposed the bill, and slammed her party for breaking promises to Republican voters.

"There was no reason to vote on a minibus when we could have done six separate appropriations bills," she explained. "So, why pack it all together into one minibus?"

"The Republicans promised the American people no more omnibuses, minibuses and [continuing resolutions] and well, here they did it," she added.

The $460 billion deal was passed in the House earlier that with a vote of 339-85. While 132 Republicans supported the measure, 83 of them and two Democrats voted against it.

The Georgia congresswoman also shared her frustration in a lengthy social media post, where she explained how she refuses "to fund [President] Joe Biden's Department of Injustice", which she claims is targeting various groups she supports, such as Donald Trump, Catholics, January 6 rioters, and "concerned parents."

"Republicans should've done what we said we were going to do," she wrote. "We should've passed an open rule and allowed Members to offer amendments."

Other far-right Republicans have also voiced their opposition. The House Freedom Caucus, which Greene was kicked out of last year, accused House Republicans of allowing Biden to continue using his "weaponized" DOJ to go after Trump with their "swamp omnibus."

MTG rants ahead of State of the Union address

Marjorie Taylor Greene making a scene as President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington DC, February 7, 2023.
Marjorie Taylor Greene making a scene as President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington DC, February 7, 2023.  © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Thursday evening, President Biden will give his annual State of the Union address, during which he is expected to tout the bill as a victory, as House Democrats had to work closely with House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans to make it happen.

Greene has been pushing for Johnson to be more aggressive in implementing more extreme anti-immigrant policies, while opposing continuation of funding to Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.

She has even threatened to file a "motion to vacate" and force a vote that could oust Johnson.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, Greene, who infamously shouted throughout Biden's address last year, argued that the State of the Union is "supposed to be about" the US, not conflicts in other countries, including those we are allied with.

"Any attempt to tie America’s border security to funding foreign wars and aid will be met with extreme contempt by the American people and rightfully so!" she wrote.

The bill will soon head to the Democratic-led Senate for another vote.

Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

