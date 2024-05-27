Marjorie Taylor Greene shares MAGA thirst trap to ring in her 50th birthday!

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene just turned 50 years old and shared a steamy photo for all her MAGA fans on social media to enjoy.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday, and shared a bikini photo on social media to commemorate the day. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @MTGreene & IMAGO / Middle East Images

On Monday, MTG commemorated her birthday with a social media post that included a photo of the representative in a baby blue bikini, living her best life.

"Many people go into their 50th birthday thinking it's a bad thing, but I truly feel it's wonderful, and I'm so excited and grateful God let me live 50 years and do so many things," she wrote.

"And God willing, I'll passionately continue each step following Him wherever the road leads," she added.

Since she was elected to represent Georgia's 4th district back in 2021, MTG has garnered quite a reputation for her aggressive approach to politics, penchant for sharing conspiracy theories, and staunch loyalty to Donald Trump.

She regularly injects her Christian conservatism into her politics. Earlier this year, she randomly shared a post giving fashion advice to women, whom she says "are selling themselves short and not being good role models" by expressing themselves in "sexual ways."

Some critics have likened MTG's treatment of her colleagues and public remarks about anyone who disagrees with her to that of a bully, and social media users regularly go out of their way to feed her that same vitriolic energy.