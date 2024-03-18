Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Trump's "bloodbath" remarks: "He's right!"

Washington DC - MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene weighed in after Donald Trump faced backlash over his recent comments warning of a "bloodbath" if he loses the presidential elections.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) came out in defense of presidential candidate Donald Trump after he warned of a "bloodbath" in the US if he loses. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

MTG took to X on Saturday to defend Trump's comments and clarify that his words aren't nearly as threatening as he made them out to be.

"President Trump said the AUTO INDUSTRY faces a bloodbath if [President Joe Biden] wins, and he's right!" she wrote.

"Democrat mandated switch to [electric vehicles] and all the regulatory changes that come with the Green New Deal climate agenda is already hurting car dealerships and auto manufacturers," she added.

Greene's comments came after Trump made a handful of foreboding statements during a rally in Ohio on Saturday, which has been met with heavy scrutiny.



Most notably, the Republican presidential candidate criticized what he said were Chinese plans to build cars in Mexico and sell them to Americans, warning that horrible things would happen if he didn't step in to stop it.