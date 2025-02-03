Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Senate Republicans not to block Trump appointments: "Hell to pay"

Washington DC - Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene sent an urgent warning to any Senate Republicans considering voting against any of President Donald Trump 's cabinet nominees.

Over the weekend, MTG demanded Republicans confirm Kash Patel as FBI director, Tulsi Gabbard as national intelligence director, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health.

"If the Republican controlled Senate fails to confirm even one of these 3 GREAT patriots, there will absolutely be hell to pay," Greene boldly wrote.

"There is not a single Republican Senator that can win their elections without the MAGA base in their state."

The three nominees have been seen as the most controversial of Trump's cabinet picks.

Patel has faced criticism for suggesting he would use his role in the FBI to go after Trump's biggest critics, while Gabbard's views on Russia and RFK Jr.'s stance on vaccines have also raised questions.

Last week, each nominee sat for lengthy confirmation hearings in which they were grilled by members of the Senate from both parties.