Taylor Swift searches unblocked on X after AI scandal

San Francisco, California - After Taylor Swift -related searches on X were disabled to prevent the spread of abusive AI-generated images of the star, the platform said it had lifted the block.

Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner cited Joe Benarroch, head of business operations for X, who said: "Search has been re-enabled and we will continue to be vigilant for attempts to spread this content and will remove it wherever we find it."

X had put a temporary block on searches using Swift's name in the wake of criticism by her fans, the White House, and others over the spread of the abusive images.

The company did not respond to a request for comment, but The Verge quoted head of business Joe Benarroch as saying the block on Swift searches was a temporary measure intended to "prioritize safety."

One fake image of the singer was seen 47 million times on X before it was removed Thursday. The post was reportedly live on the platform for around 17 hours.

"It is alarming," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about the images on Friday.