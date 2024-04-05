Melania Trump to make political comeback at a LGBTQ+ event!
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump is reportedly planning to make her comeback to politics at an upcoming fundraising event for LGBTQ+ conservatives later this month.
According to Politico, the former first lady will host a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans on April 20.
The event will celebrate the group's launching of their "Road to Victory" program, which will seek to garner support for Republicans in swing states ahead of the general elections in November.
While it's not clear whether Melania's husband, former President Donald Trump, will be making a guest appearance, the gala will be taking place at the couple's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
The news comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail ever since her husband announced his re-election bid last year.
Last month, during a rare public appearance to cast her vote in the Florida primary, Melania told reporters "Stay tuned!" when asked when she planned to return to politics.
The Trump's bizarre relationship with the Log Cabin Republicans
In recent years, Melania has developed a close relationship with the LCR, who have described her as "a champion and inspiration" to the LGBTQ+ conservative community.
Back in 2020, she teamed up with the organization in a video that claimed her husband will be the first president to support gay marriage if re-elected.
"I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality," she said in the clip.
"Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: equally."
A week after the video released, Trump, who has a long history of disparaging the LGBTQ+ community, lost the election to Joe Biden.
The LCR's controversial choice to support Trump that year, after refusing to endorse him in 2016, caused a mass exodus of leadership and membership, which led to the group transforming itself into a staunch, pro-MAGA brand.
In November 2021, the group chose to host their annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala at the Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, breaking a long-standing tradition of holding the event in Washington DC.
Trump was rumored to make an appearance at the event, where Melania was given the Spirit of Lincoln Award for her "historic" tenure as first lady, but he never showed.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP