Where in the world is Melania Trump?
Palm Beach, Florida - As former President Donald Trump faces 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments, some have been left asking - where exactly has his wife, Melania, been?
As Donald's legal woes continue to pile up, and his re-election campaign struggles to stay afloat, the world is witnessing people who were once in Trump's seemingly indestructible inner circle turn their back on him, even members of his family.
His own children have been forced to testify against him on several occasions, and his daughter Ivanka has been actively trying to distance herself from her father's name and presidential campaign.
But where has Melania been in all this, and what does she think?
As the former first lady has been notably evading the public eye, sources familiar with the Trump's relationship told PEOPLE that while Melania is "embarrassed" by the charges and trials, she has been keeping busy at their Palm Beach home with their 17-year-old son Baron and "pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media."
"Melania knows who her husband is, and while she deplores the indictments as much as her husband, she wouldn't be surprised by his mug shot or make comments about it," one source explained.
Donald Trump and his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year
Trump made history this year when he became the first-ever former president in history to be charged with a crime.
He has since been hit with a total of four indictments but continues to argue his innocence and claim the effort is orchestrated by Democrats who aim to destroy his chance at taking back the White House.
As Melania rarely speaks about Trump, even as she remains active on social media, and the two haven't been seen together publicly since his campaign launch back in November, some critics believe she can't stand him, but the latest sources say that's far from the truth.
Insiders claim that Melania still stands by her husband, as she too believes all the problems are simply "election interference by his political rivals."
Another source says the former first lady "understands how her husband uses adversity to his advantage," adding, "She knows the mug shot is sending both a f**k you message to his enemies as well as a kiss to his flock."
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch