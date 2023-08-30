Where in the world is Melania Trump?

Palm Beach, Florida - As former President Donald Trump faces 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments, some have been left asking - where exactly has his wife, Melania , been?

As Donald Trump faces 91 felony charges, his wife Melania has reportedly been evading the public eye, paying little attention to news about her husband. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

As Donald's legal woes continue to pile up, and his re-election campaign struggles to stay afloat, the world is witnessing people who were once in Trump's seemingly indestructible inner circle turn their back on him, even members of his family.

His own children have been forced to testify against him on several occasions, and his daughter Ivanka has been actively trying to distance herself from her father's name and presidential campaign.

But where has Melania been in all this, and what does she think?



As the former first lady has been notably evading the public eye, sources familiar with the Trump's relationship told PEOPLE that while Melania is "embarrassed" by the charges and trials, she has been keeping busy at their Palm Beach home with their 17-year-old son Baron and "pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media."

"Melania knows who her husband is, and while she deplores the indictments as much as her husband, she wouldn't be surprised by his mug shot or make comments about it," one source explained.