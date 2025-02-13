Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio teases run for Matt Gaetz's Congress seat

Miami, Florida - Enrique Tarrio, one of the former leaders of the infamous Proud Boys militant group, recently expressed interest in running to take over former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz's seat.

During a recent interview, former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio expressed interest in running to take over former Congressman Matt Gaetz's seat. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

In an interview with The Miami New Times Wednesday, Tarrio explained that members of the group haven't been showing up nearly as much to demonstrations, as he said groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter are not "a thing anymore."

He claimed he has spoken to "a lot" of members and other recently pardoned January 6 Capitol rioters who plan to run for office, and for him, "It's a maybe thing."

Tarrio, who ran a failed campaign to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District in 2020, went on to express interest in running for Gaetz's 1st District, as it is considered the most pro-MAGA district in the state.

"If I do run, I want to be in that building that they accused me of trying to storm," Tarrio told the outlet.

His recent sentiments mirrored those he conveyed in a podcast interview earlier this month, in which he vowed that the Proud Boys and leaders of the Oath Keepers – another far-right militant group – have been "putting some things together to make liberals' heads explode."