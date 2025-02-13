Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio teases run for Matt Gaetz's Congress seat
Miami, Florida - Enrique Tarrio, one of the former leaders of the infamous Proud Boys militant group, recently expressed interest in running to take over former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz's seat.
In an interview with The Miami New Times Wednesday, Tarrio explained that members of the group haven't been showing up nearly as much to demonstrations, as he said groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter are not "a thing anymore."
He claimed he has spoken to "a lot" of members and other recently pardoned January 6 Capitol rioters who plan to run for office, and for him, "It's a maybe thing."
Tarrio, who ran a failed campaign to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District in 2020, went on to express interest in running for Gaetz's 1st District, as it is considered the most pro-MAGA district in the state.
"If I do run, I want to be in that building that they accused me of trying to storm," Tarrio told the outlet.
His recent sentiments mirrored those he conveyed in a podcast interview earlier this month, in which he vowed that the Proud Boys and leaders of the Oath Keepers – another far-right militant group – have been "putting some things together to make liberals' heads explode."
Enrique Tarrio and Matt Gaetz share alarming pasts
Tarrio was arrested two days before the January 6 Capitol riots and was hit with a 22-year sentence – the harshest penalty given to a rioter.
But on his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order pardoning most of the rioters, including those who were accused of committing violent acts.
Back in November, Gaetz was nominated by Trump to be Attorney General – a decision met with heavy backlash, as Gaetz was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegations that included sex trafficking a minor.
Gaetz attempted to sabotage the investigation by abruptly resigning from Congress, but the committee ultimately voted to release the report to the public, which revealed he paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex or drugs on at least 20 separate occasions during his time in office.
While Gaetz hasn't commented on Tarrio's ambitions, he has been an outspoken supporter of the January 6 insurrectionists, and has voiced support for their release.
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP