Robert F. Kennedy Jr. scores big win in Nevada as battle access battle wages on

Carson City, Nevada - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr . announced on Tuesday that he had collected enough signatures to appear on the 2024 general election ballot in the swing state of Nevada.

The Kennedy campaign said RFK Jr. had secured the 15,000 signatures necessary to put "Bobby on the Ballot" in the Silver State.

The news – released on Super Tuesday – coincided with major delegate increases for the frontrunners of each of the establishment parties: Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Kennedy, who initially entered the White House race as a Democrat, declared himself an Independent in October after months of frustration with the Democratic National Committee.

"Today marks the end of the primary and the beginning of the general election," RFK Jr. said in a Tuesday press release.

"Nearly 70% of Americans don’t want a Trump/Biden rematch from 2020. They want to vote for someone who represents hope and healing. For someone with an inspiring vision for America," he continued.

"I look forward to taking on Presidents Biden and Trump on the issues that matter most to Americans – from making housing and health care affordable to ending the forever wars and unraveling corporate capture of our government."