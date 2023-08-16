Will Marjorie Taylor Greene become Donald Trump's VP or run for senate?

Washington DC - Far-right House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been thinking a lot about the future of her political career, and is considering a run for Senate as her next big step.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is considering running for Senate if her dreams of being Donald Trump's vice president don't come true. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

MTG has been on the war path since Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis announced new criminal charges against Donald Trump, his fourth criminal indictment of the year, for his alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Following the news, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp shared a social media post insisting that the election wasn't stolen, as Trump has falsely claimed, arguing the state's elections are "secure, accessible, and fair."

MTG was super triggered by her fellow Georgian lawmaker's response.

"His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia's elections," Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"That's a bad statement, and I was very upset over it," she added.

Kemp is rumored to be considering a 2026 run for senate as he reaches his term limit as governor, and Greene told the outlet she is considering challenging him in the GOP primaries for the seat.

"I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not," she explained. "I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be [Vice President]?"