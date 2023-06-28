Black Voters Matter launches reparations fund to help close racial wealth gap

Atlanta, Georgia - Black Voters Matter (BVM) is launching a reparations fund in an effort to close the US' racial wealth gap, the voting rights group announced on Tuesday.

As federal action on reparations remains stalled, Black Voters Matter has launched a new fund to support grassroots organizations pursuing justice at the local level. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Black Reparations Fund initiative, part of BVM's We Won't Black Down campaign, is designed to support grassroots organizations working to establish local reparations task forces and hold them accountable to Black communities.

BVM will be awarding grants totaling $150,000 to groups campaigning to address the racial wealth gap and generations of disenfranchisement, with an additional $50,000 in support for in-kind services. The first grantees have already been selected in Asheville, North Carolina, and Boston, Massachusetts – two cities with their own reparations task forces.

The creation of the fund comes as Republican-controlled state legislatures have targeted the teaching of Black history in public education and sought to limit Black political representation through suppressive voting laws and redistricting maps. Meanwhile, Black Americans continue to suffer disproportionately from predatory policing, mass incarceration, and structural discrimination in employment, education, housing, and health care.

Despite a growing demand to tackle these disparities at their root, Congress has so far failed to pass HR 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act, while President Joe Biden has ignored calls to enact a commission via executive order.