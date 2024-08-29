California reparations bill headed to Gavin Newsom's desk after historic vote

Sacramento, California - One of three reparations bills is headed to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk after passing out of the California Assembly on Wednesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) is soon expected either to sign or veto a reparations bill, authored by state Senator Steven Bradford, to address the seizure of property in race-based uses of eminent domain. © Collage: BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Senate Bill 1050 would establish a means of restoring property seized in race-based uses of eminent domain to the original owners or their descendants, or alternatively providing them with financial compensation.

The 56-0 vote took place on the anniversary of Civil Rights leader and reparations advocate Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech during the 1963 March on Washington.

Two more bills did not go to a vote on Wednesday but are expected to come before the Assembly later this week:

Senate Bill 1403 would create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency, tasked with helping administer reparations. The government agency would have its own Genealogy Office and Office of Legal Affairs to support reparations claims. It would also have the power to oversee and monitor existing state agencies and departments' implementation of reparations measures that fall within their scope of authority.



Senate Bill 1331 would set up the Fund for Reparations and Reparative Justice in the state treasury to finance reparations initiatives approved by the legislature and governor.



The three bills, championed by state Senator Steven Bradford, emerged out of recommendations included in the California Reparations Task Force's groundbreaking final report. The policy blueprint was designed to address generations of harms against Black people in the Golden State, from the enslavement era through the present day.

The legislation had already passed out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and Assembly Appropriations Committee as well as won approval in the state Senate.