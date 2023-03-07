California is "done" with Walgreens after abortion pill sales restriction

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that his state is "done" with Walgreens after the drug store chain said it would restrict the sale of abortion pills in at least 20 Republican states.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that his state is "done" with Walgreens after the drug store chain said it would restrict the sale of abortion pills in 21 Republican states.. © Collage: REUTERS & Samantha Laurey / AFP

"California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," Newsom tweeted on Monday, linking to a CNN report on Walgreen's decision to stop distributing the pill mifepristone to Republican states that have recently threatened legal action over facilitating abortion.

CNBC also quoted the governor's spokesperson, Brandon Richards, who added: "We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls."

On Friday, Walgreens responded to a letter by 20 attorneys general that warned they would sue the company if it made abortion drugs available in their states. These include Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, where abortion and mifepristone are still legal.

In a letter to Kansas' attorney general in February, Walgreens said it was "working through the certification process" and promised to not distribute the pill in "within your state."

Per The Hill, two Democratic Senators wrote to the retail giant, asking it to reconsider and make mifepristone available in states where it is still legal.