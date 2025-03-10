US added to global watchlist amid grave concerns over Trump's assault on civic freedoms

Johannesburg, South Africa - The US under Donald Trump has been added to the CIVICUS Monitor Watchlist, a global watchdog's list of countries with civic freedoms on the decline.

President Donald Trump has presided over a steep decline in US civic freedoms since retaking the White House in January 2025. © REUTERS

CIVICUS – an international non-profit organization based out of South Africa – announced on Monday it had placed the US on its watchlist along with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Italy, Pakistan, and Serbia.

"This is an unparalleled attack on the rule of law in the United States, not seen since the days of McCarthyism in the twentieth century. Restrictive executive orders, unjustifiable institutional cutbacks, and intimidation tactics through threatening pronouncements by senior officials in the administration are creating an atmosphere to chill democratic dissent, a cherished American ideal," Mandeep Tiwana, interim co-secretary general of CIVICUS, said in a press release.

"The Trump administration seems hellbent on dismantling the system of checks and balances which are the pillars of a democratic society," Tiwana added.

CIVICUS has raised alarm over the slew of repressive executive orders out of the White House as well as mass firings of federal employees and attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion measures.

Also of grave concern are administration decisions to pull back from international aid, the World Health Organisation, and the UN Human Rights Council, as well as crackdowns on protests – particularly Palestine solidarity demonstrations.