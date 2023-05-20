Young boy saved from "scary" dust devil whirlwind at baseball game

Jacksonville, Florida - Aidan Wiles, the umpire of a youth baseball game in Jacksonville, saved a young catcher from dire consequences after he courageously pulled the child out of a whirlwind !

The whirlwind swept right across the middle of the baseball field and circled around the boy on May 14. © Collage: Unsplash/@benhershey & IMAGO / age photo stock

According to News4JAX, seven-year-old Zoya Bauer was hit by a dust devil on May 14 while focusing on his Ponte Vedra Sharks' baseball game against the Fort Caroline Athletic Association Indians.

For the junior athlete, the weather event was an extremely "scary" experience.



"I couldn't breathe that much," Zoya said. "So I held my breath and I felt like I couldn't touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit."

Fortunately, the thoughtful 17-year-old umpire was able to intervene in time to pull the athlete out of harm's way.

"I was worried about his safety because when I got taught, the players' safety is always the first thing," Aidan said.

In any case, the young player was not dissuaded from continuing to play.

His father doused him with some water when the storm subsided to remove the lingering dirt from his eyes, and it was promptly back to the diamond for Zoya.