Biden ends oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska but concerns remain over Willow project
Washington DC - The Biden administration has announced an end to oil and gas drilling over a vast region of Alaska, but is still moving forward with the Willow oil-drilling project – an operation opponents have denounced as a climate catastrophe and a grave breach of Indigenous sovereignty.
In an effort to bolster his climate policy record, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he has canceled seven remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge authorized during the administration of Donald Trump.
Biden also announced plans to institute additional protections against new leasing and development on more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
"Alaska is home to many of America’s most breathtaking natural wonders and culturally significant areas. As the climate crisis warms the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world, we have a responsibility to protect this treasured region for all ages," the president said in a statement.
"From day one, I have delivered on the most ambitious climate and conservation agenda in our country’s history," he continued. "But there is more to do, and my administration will continue to take bold action to meet the urgency of the climate crisis and to protect our lands and waters for generations to come."
While the banning of drilling leases was welcomed by environmental activists, it does not affect the $8-billion ConocoPhillips Willow oil-drilling project on Alaska's North Slope, approved by Biden earlier this year.
Biden's decision to approve Willow project sparks protests
The Biden administration's decision to greenlight Willow, which would produce up to 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day and emit an estimated 278,000 metric tons of CO2 over 30 years, has sparked fierce backlash from environmental and Indigenous groups.
When soliciting votes on the 2020 campaign trail, Biden vowed to put a stop to federal oil and gas drilling – a top priority for many youth voters faced with an uncertain future on a rapidly warming planet.
The approval of the "carbon bomb" that is Willow was a blatant break from that promise, and one that sparked a wave of protests from youth and environmental groups.
On top of that, the US federal government's continued support for fossil fuel extraction – in spite of opposition from Native groups in the immediate area – has been slammed as a violation of Alaskan Indigenous sovereignty amid a long history of genocide and forced cultural erasure.
Many Indigenous Alaskans have called for an end to the continued colonial occupation and exploitation of their lands and demanded the US and the international community recognize their right to self-determination.
