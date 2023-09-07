Biden ends oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska but concerns remain over Willow project

Washington DC - The Biden administration has announced an end to oil and gas drilling over a vast region of Alaska, but is still moving forward with the Willow oil-drilling project – an operation opponents have denounced as a climate catastrophe and a grave breach of Indigenous sovereignty.

The Biden administration has announced the cancellation of seven oil and gas leases and new protections for millions of acres of land in Alaska, but the changes are not expected to stop the controversial Willow-oil drilling project. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an effort to bolster his climate policy record, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he has canceled seven remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge authorized during the administration of Donald Trump.

Biden also announced plans to institute additional protections against new leasing and development on more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

"Alaska is home to many of America’s most breathtaking natural wonders and culturally significant areas. As the climate crisis warms the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world, we have a responsibility to protect this treasured region for all ages," the president said in a statement.

"From day one, I have delivered on the most ambitious climate and conservation agenda in our country’s history," he continued. "But there is more to do, and my administration will continue to take bold action to meet the urgency of the climate crisis and to protect our lands and waters for generations to come."

While the banning of drilling leases was welcomed by environmental activists, it does not affect the $8-billion ConocoPhillips Willow oil-drilling project on Alaska's North Slope, approved by Biden earlier this year.