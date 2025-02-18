Ron DeSantis urged to declare emergency over Florida's toxic red tide algae
Tallahassee, Florida - Scientists and environmentalists in Florida are calling on the state's Governor Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency over the toxic red tide algae invading the southwest coast.
Activists are asking DeSantis to follow several other countries which have declared emergencies and taken action to combat a mass red tide algae outbreak that may have begun in the Gulf of Mexico when Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through the region last year.
Red tide algae is a toxic and microscopic algae which can "bloom" into a bright red color near the surface. It is considered dangerous to humans and has been known to kill marine animals and cause severe skin irritation.
Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been tracking red tide over the last few months, and has noticed a huge growth that may be linked to the deaths of dolphins and fish along Florida's beaches.
Massive outbreaks of red tide algae like the one currently affecting Florida will not just have an impact on local wildlife, but also on tourism due to the dangers posed to beachgoers by the toxic organism.
DeSantis needs to introduce an "emergency management" response to red tide algae
Many scientists blame a lack of action from the DeSantis administration for the prolonged and continued impact of red tide algae along Florida's coast.
"While providing funds for engineering solutions, the government has not done a very good job at controlling or fixing polluted waterways," Eric Milbrandt, marine lab director at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, told The Guardian.
The increase of red tide algae has been linked to human pollution, particularly agricultural run-off. Last year's hurricanes made the problem even worse as they churned up nutrient-rich water that feeds the algae.
"From a response perspective, it should be kind of an emergency management response like a hurricane," Milbrandt was cited as saying.
"At this point, it’s reliant on the department of health to post [the emergency declaration]... and by the time it’s affecting a community there’s potentially millions of dollars in revenue and tourism economy [at risk]."
