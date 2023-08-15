Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher shock fans with new tattoos

Montego Bay, Jamaica - Angel Reese and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher are so head over heels in love that the college basketball stars have made it their mission to take each other everywhere they go - literally!

LSU basketball fans are split after Angel Reese (l.) and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher tattooed each other's names as a sign of their love. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10 & camron

Basketball fans are shocked by Angel Reese's latest move!

The talented LSU player seems to have etched her boyfriend's name in striking red ink on her skin, while her boo Cam'Ron proudly also displayed her name in an IG photo – similarly artfully tattooed on his forearm in script lettering!

Showcasing their deep connection in a tatted display of affection has fans split over the couple's bold decision!

"Y’all having the honeymoon before marriage lol love it tho," one fan wrote under Fletcher's post.

"Girls lose their marbles after that first baecation," another fan wrote.

"Yeahhhh Y’all A Vibe. Don’t Let Nobody Infiltrate The Bond… God Got Y’all 4Eva," hip-hop raper Lil Mamma commented.

"Again-she and no other girl/woman give a damn about y’all opinions. ok, love y’all bye," a fan said under Reese's post.