Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher make TikTok swoon in new video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - College athletes Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are the most adorable lovebirds on social media in their latest video!

In a viral TikTok, Angel Reese and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher were captured utterly head over heels for each other, and fans are in awe. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/angelreese10 & Screenshot/TikTok/angelreese10

It's been four long days since Angel Reese last shared her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, on her TikTok page.

But rest assured, Bayou Nation, as Fletcher is finally back, and fans are already gushing over the 6-foot-7 Florida State guard.

In a viral clip that garnered almost half a million views, Reese and Fletcher were captured hugging and cheesing bright, utterly head over heels for each other.

"If I love it here was a person, cause he smile was saying it all," one fan wrote.

"he always look so happy to be involved," another noted.

"he always has the biggest smile when they're together and I love to see it," another fan commented.

Since making their relationship official last month, Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher have taken the basketball world by storm!

The adorable duo went viral earlier this month as they revealed their "basketball love story," which revealed that they first met back in 2019.