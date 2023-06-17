Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher start Love and Basketball sequel chatter

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU student- athlete Angel Reese and her hooper boo Cam'Ron Fletcher are making a strong case to be the starring characters in a Love and Basketball sequel!

Angel Reese (r.) and her new man Cam'Ron Fletcher have fans talking Love and Basketball after posting another TikTok video together. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

LSU hooper Angel Reese has been making waves on social media after she and Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher went public with their relationship.

In their latest TikTok together, Reese shared that getting the basketball player was an "easy dubb."

The two ballers appear to be lounging at a basketball court on LSU's campus, possibly after shooting some hoops together.

Fans in the comments section couldn't help but to compare Angel and Cam'Ron's relationship with that of Monica and Quincy, the main characters from the hit 2000 movie, Love and Basketball

"Okay Monica n Quincy" one fan commented.

"Real life Love and Basketball," another fan wrote.

"Cam bout to transfer to lsu now," someone else hilariously said.

"I've seen this movie before," another hilariously said.