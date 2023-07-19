Angel Reese and Marvin Harrison Jr. headline new celebrity-approved NIL deal

Los Angeles, California - When one of the biggest stars in Hollywood meets some of the biggest athletes in college sports , you can rest assured that something major is coming!

Angel Reese (l.) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (r.) are among the athletes selected by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for an exciting NIL deal. © Collage: Collage: Maddie Meyer & Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Wednesday morning, Hollywood celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entered the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) game in a big way!

Johnson's energy drink company, ZOA Energy, signed some of the biggest names in collegiate sports to NIL deals.

To no surprise, LSU superstar Angel Reese and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. are two of the most notable athletes to headline the newest NIL deal in the NCAA.

"Through this first-of-its-kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time," Johnson said in a statement. "I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game."

Other college sports stars to become "The Rock's Warriors" and secure an NIL deal with Johnson's company are:

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

Austin Peay basketball player Hansel Enmanuel

Florida A&M softball player Amaya Gainer

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye

"With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness," Johnson added.