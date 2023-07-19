Angel Reese and Marvin Harrison Jr. headline new celebrity-approved NIL deal
Los Angeles, California - When one of the biggest stars in Hollywood meets some of the biggest athletes in college sports, you can rest assured that something major is coming!
On Wednesday morning, Hollywood celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entered the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) game in a big way!
Johnson's energy drink company, ZOA Energy, signed some of the biggest names in collegiate sports to NIL deals.
To no surprise, LSU superstar Angel Reese and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. are two of the most notable athletes to headline the newest NIL deal in the NCAA.
"Through this first-of-its-kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time," Johnson said in a statement. "I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game."
Other college sports stars to become "The Rock's Warriors" and secure an NIL deal with Johnson's company are:
- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
- Austin Peay basketball player Hansel Enmanuel
- Florida A&M softball player Amaya Gainer
- Miami safety Kamren Kinchens
- North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
"With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness," Johnson added.
What do "The Rock's Warriors" have to say about their new NIL deal?
It's not every day that a college student gets to collaborate with a sports icon like Dwayne Johnson.
For the "Rock's Warriors," it's a one-of-a-kind opportunity that they're pumped to be a part of.
"Collaborating with The Rock and the other Warriors is an amazing platform and program for me to help other athletes strive for greatness, too," Emmanuel said in a statement.
"I am extremely proud to announce I am one of seven incredible and diverse athletes chosen by @therock and @zoaenergy for the inaugural class of The Rock's Warriors," Harrison said on Instagram. "I am very excited for what’s to come and supporting my fellow warriors in their seasons. Now, let’s FUEL. SOMETHING. BIGGER."
"ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock’s Warriors," Reese said in a statement.
Hold on to your seat belts, college sports fans! Dwayne Johnson and his seven elite athletes will be cooking up some major heat this sport season!
Cover photo: Collage: Collage: Maddie Meyer & Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP