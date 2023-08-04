Angel Reese calls out "mess" boyfriend in hilarious TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When it comes to baking in the kitchen, Angel Reese' s boyfriend, hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher, is not a starter like he is on the basketball court!

LSU basketball player Angel Reese had her TikTok fans laughing after calling out her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher (r.) over his questionable baking skills. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

LSU hooper Angel Reese has her TikTok fans laughing after calling out her boyfriend over his questionable baking skills.

In a viral TikTok clip that has racked up over 600,000 views and counting, Reese caught her boyfriend attempting to mix cake batter, but ended up wearing some of it on his shirt.

Making the moment even more hilarious was Fletcher wearing a shirt that read: "I love my girlfriend."

Between his t-shirt and his baking skills that left something to be desired, fans couldn't get enough of the funny video.

"The shirt is getting me," one fan commented.

"he has batter all over him," another fan noted. "A MESS," Reese responded.