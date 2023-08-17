Angel Reese cements her icon status with hot new honor

New York, New York - Angel Reese has officially earned her "icon" status!

LSU basketball sensation Angel Reese has fans in awe after being honored in Harper's Bazaar annual Icons Issue. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Harper's Bazaar released their annual Icons Issue, which features 14 individuals who are "helping to shift narratives, open doors and reshape the culture," according to the fashion magazine's website.

One of the icons honored is none other than LSU hoops' Angel Reese.

The Bayou Barbie took to Instagram to share the exciting new title.

"'I've always been CONFIDENT," she said. "I am UNAPOLOGETIC. I stay firm on what I BELIEVE in, and, being a BLACK WOMAN, I can do whatever I put my MIND to.'

"Thank you @harpersbazaarus for making me a part of such an iconic moment!"

Reese also shared pictures from her feature, wearing a Balenciaga bomber jacket, Prada crop top, and Cartier jewelry.