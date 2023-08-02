Angel Reese flags new bikini and breaks the internet
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In a sizzling slam-dunk move that set the internet on fire, LSU basketball sensation Angel Reese turned up the heat on TikTok.
Thanks to Angel Reese, TikTok needs to cool down after the star college hooper posted a blazing hot clip sporting her new vacation bikinis.
Reese dug into her Sports Illustrated modeling bag by posing for the camera in a Jamaican flag-inspired swimsuit.
"trying on swimsuits for VACAYYYY," Reese captioned the viral video that quickly garnered over 1 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.
Fans went bonkers over Reese's video, showering the 6-foot-3 baller with loads of compliments.
"Ooh she know she got it," one fan wrote.
"Best swimsuit I’ve ever seen!" another added.
While the LSU baller didn't reveal her vacation destination, perhaps her swimsuit is hinting towards a tropical Jamaican getaway?
