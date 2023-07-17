Angel Reese gets basketball honor of dreams in her home city
Baltimore, Maryland - When it comes to women's college basketball, Angel Reese may be the biggest hoops star of them all – and a new honor is proving the pint.
Since leading LSU women's basketball to its first-ever NCAA championship title in April, Reese has continued to win big off the court!
From inking major brand deals to collecting prestigious honors, the LSU basketball phenom has now accomplished a feat even some of the most-notable athletes in her sport have yet to achieve.
On Monday, Reese was presented by the city of Baltimore, her hometown, with a basketball court named in her honor at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center.
"I go to LSU, but Baltimore, Randallstown is always home for me," Reese said during the court's ribbon cutting ceremony. "I want to thank everyone for coming and to give hope to kids in the crowd that one day this can be you."
After Reese cut the ribbon to open the newly-renovated court named for her, she was joined by kids from the neighborhood, who took to the court to shoot some hoops.
Sports world react to Baltimore's newest basketball court named in Angel Reese's honor
Following the big moment, the sports world came together to praise Angel Reese on her latest achievement.
"WHATTTTT. IM BACK IN BALTIMORE ASAP," one fan tweeted.
"We love to see it! Angel Reese getting the well deserved hometown love for Baltimore’s favorite hometown gal!" sports reporter Kelsey Nelson wrote.
"Angel’s tenacity, leadership & commitment to her team have led to incredible, and well-deserved, accomplishments. We couldn’t be more proud that she's from Baltimore County!" Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted.
"Having her own court in Baltimore, MD is a wonderful honor that highlights her accomplishments and contributions to the sport of basketball," another fan added.
As a rising senior on the LSU women's hoops team, Angel Reese will look to lead the Lady Tigers to defend their national title next season.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP