Angel Reese gets basketball honor of dreams in her home city

Baltimore, Maryland - When it comes to women's college basketball , Angel Reese may be the biggest hoops star of them all – and a new honor is proving the pint.

LSU superstar Angel Reese was presented with a basketball court in her honor by the city of Baltimore, her hometown. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since leading LSU women's basketball to its first-ever NCAA championship title in April, Reese has continued to win big off the court!

From inking major brand deals to collecting prestigious honors, the LSU basketball phenom has now accomplished a feat even some of the most-notable athletes in her sport have yet to achieve.

On Monday, Reese was presented by the city of Baltimore, her hometown, with a basketball court named in her honor at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center.

"I go to LSU, but Baltimore, Randallstown is always home for me," Reese said during the court's ribbon cutting ceremony. "I want to thank everyone for coming and to give hope to kids in the crowd that one day this can be you."

After Reese cut the ribbon to open the newly-renovated court named for her, she was joined by kids from the neighborhood, who took to the court to shoot some hoops.