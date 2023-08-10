Angel Reese gushes over "fine" boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has made her feelings for her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, abundantly clear with her latest viral TikTok video, where the LSU basketball star openly expressed her affection.

The 21-year-old's boyfriend is certainly no stranger to her millions of followers on TikTok!

Since making their relationship public, Reese and Fletcher have taken the basketball world by storm with their affectionate love for each other.

In Reese's most recent TikTok escapade with her boo, the NCAA basketball champ playfully spilled the beans to her fans about how she really feels for her man.

"he so fine omg," she admitted.

In the clip that earned over a million views, Reese showed off her boo, who flaunted his smooth skin and a fresh haircut and twist.

Like the hooper herself, fans couldn't help but gush over her Florida State basketball star boyfriend.