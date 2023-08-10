Angel Reese gushes over "fine" boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has made her feelings for her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, abundantly clear with her latest viral TikTok video, where the LSU basketball star openly expressed her affection.
The 21-year-old's boyfriend is certainly no stranger to her millions of followers on TikTok!
Since making their relationship public, Reese and Fletcher have taken the basketball world by storm with their affectionate love for each other.
In Reese's most recent TikTok escapade with her boo, the NCAA basketball champ playfully spilled the beans to her fans about how she really feels for her man.
"he so fine omg," she admitted.
In the clip that earned over a million views, Reese showed off her boo, who flaunted his smooth skin and a fresh haircut and twist.
Like the hooper herself, fans couldn't help but gush over her Florida State basketball star boyfriend.
Fans praise Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's latest TikTok video
"He winning!!" one fan commented.
"I love to see y’all on my timeline," another added.
"Young love is beautiful," another fan wrote.
With both Reese and Fletcher in the NCAA basketball offseason, fans can be sure to see more viral moments between the two heartthrobs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10