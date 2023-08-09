Angel Reese has fans buzzing with stylish jersey snap!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball superstar Angel Reese is ready for the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season!

Angel Reese has fans excited for the upcoming basketball season with her recent viral jersey snaps. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Angelreese10 & Screenshot/Twitter/Reese10Angel

On Wednesday, Reese shook the basketball world when she posted to Twitter a fierce mirror selfie sporting her LSU No. 10 jersey.

Not stopping there, the national champion turned up the heat with a stunning TikTok video showcasing her glamorous makeup and newly styled braids as she prepares to kick off the season.

Earning hundreds of thousands of views on both Twitter and TikTok, Angel Reese's viral photo and video had fans going nuts... and wanting more!

"ya need a tv show or sum man," one TikTok fan said.

"Yes yes favvv can't wait for this season," another added.

"Ya'll! This is her. A baller, a leader, a walking double-double. A national Champion… and LSU Tiger," one LSU fan tweeted. "Can't wait to see you play this season."