Angel Reese has a three-word message for Team USA hoops fans

Colorado Springs, Colorado - LSU star athlete Angel Reese is preparing for her first major international hoops assignment, and the national champion is nothing short of excited!

LSU star Angel Reese is preparing for her first major international hoops assignment with Team USA at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After three days of in-house competition in Colorado Springs, Reese has been selected to represent Team USA in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

Bursting with anticipation for the golden journey ahead, Reese took to social media to express her emotions in a trio of words.

"Little Miss USA," the LSU Tiger wrote in a post on Instagram.

With over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments, basketball fans are raving over Reese's latest viral post sharing well-wishes ahead of her upcoming Team USA showdown overseas.

"She’s readyyyyyy," one fan commented, while college hooper and Reese's new LSU teammate Hailey Von Lith wrote: "Gold medal bae."

"Congrats! Keep the torch lit Lil Sis! #represent," former WNBA player Sylvia Crawley tweeted.