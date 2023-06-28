Angel Reese has a three-word message for Team USA hoops fans
Colorado Springs, Colorado - LSU star athlete Angel Reese is preparing for her first major international hoops assignment, and the national champion is nothing short of excited!
After three days of in-house competition in Colorado Springs, Reese has been selected to represent Team USA in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.
Bursting with anticipation for the golden journey ahead, Reese took to social media to express her emotions in a trio of words.
"Little Miss USA," the LSU Tiger wrote in a post on Instagram.
With over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments, basketball fans are raving over Reese's latest viral post sharing well-wishes ahead of her upcoming Team USA showdown overseas.
"She’s readyyyyyy," one fan commented, while college hooper and Reese's new LSU teammate Hailey Von Lith wrote: "Gold medal bae."
"Congrats! Keep the torch lit Lil Sis! #represent," former WNBA player Sylvia Crawley tweeted.
Fresh off winning LSU women's basketball's first-ever national championship, Reese will now look to help Team USA win their fifth AmeriCup gold medal. The competition is slated to take place from July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico.
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP