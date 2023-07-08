Angel Reese has TikTok swooning over her love story with Cam'Ron Fletcher

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Like the hit film Love & Basketball, hoopers Angel Reese and boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher are a true basketball love story!

LSU hooper Angel Reese swooned fans on TikTok revealing how she and hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher's came to be basketball's biggest love story. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

LSU star hooper Angel Reese and her man Cam'Ron Fletcher made waves when they officially announced their romantic relationship.

Now, Reese has fans swooning over their love on TikTok by sharing how the collegiate athletes' relationship came to be,

In a video montage captioned "a basketball love story," the national champion shared several snaps of her and her man while revealing hat she and Fletcher first met in August 2019 when they were sophomores in high school.

Years later, the hoopers linked up for a date in Miami, and now, Reese insists they're destined to be in love forever.

"Ian going nowhere," Fletcher wrote in the TikTok's comments section, to which Reese replied: "ik im hold you hostage."