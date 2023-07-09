Angel Reese leads Team USA to AmeriCup finals in double-double style

León, Mexico - LSU hooper Angel Reese is bound to add another huge basketball title to her resume after leading Team USA to the AmeriCup finals!

LSU hooper Angel Reese helped lead Team USA to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup Finals with a dominant performance against Canada. © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 2023 NCAA national champion and her Team USA teammates are set to take on Brazil in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup finals on Sunday.

Reese was one of the top performers for Team USA on Saturday, securing her third double-double in the team's 67-63 win over Canada in the semifinals.

The college basketball star scored 10 points, secured 13 rebounds, had three blocks, and made two steals.

Reese's dominant effort on the hardwood reset the US AmeriCup rebound record with 72 rebounds throughout six games.

"A WIN IS A WIN. DUBSKIIII," she tweeted following the big victory. "DEFENSE WINS GAMESSSSSSS," Reese later added.

Basketball fans flooded social media to rave over Reese's performance.

"@angelreese10 is proving to the world why her name is ELITE STATUS!!!! Let's gooooooo team USA USA USA!!!!" one fan commented under a post on AmeriCup's Instagram page.

"Angel Reese is going to be a problem for years to come we are witnessing greatness right before our eyes," another social media user added.