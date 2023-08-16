Angel Reese leaves fans in their feels with throwback TikToK

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Guiding her fans down memory lane, LSU basketball star Angel Reese reminded us that every athlete's story started with a beautiful and tiny beginning.

Preparing for her final year on the court for LSU, Angel Reese shared a snapshot from her childhood as a young basketball player and one of her now, leaving fans in their feels. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Although Angel Reese has the potential to compete at the professional level, her time playing college basketball is drawing to a close this upcoming season.

As she's preparing for her final year on the court for LSU, Angel posted a nostalgic TikTok and fans are in their feels.

The baller shared a snapshot from her childhood as a young basketball player, followed by a contrasting image of her on the court for the Tigers last season.

"Look how time flies - SENIOR SZNNN," Reese captioned the video.