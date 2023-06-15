Angel Reese officially has a new boo - and he's a baller too!

After Angel Reese sent shockwaves over the internet when she hinted at her "mystery man," the LSU hooper confirmed her boo to be Cam'Ron Fletcher. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The basketball star sent shockwaves over the internet when she posted a video of whom many fans believed was her new "mystery" man.

While some guessed he was Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher, on Thursday, Angel Reese confirmed that the mystery boy is, in fact, Fletcher!

In a viral new TikTok, the 6-foot-3 forward was seen being all lovey-dovey with her man as they cuddled and sang to each other.

With over half a million views, a hundred thousand likes, and thousands of bookmarks, Reese sent TikTok into a frenzy in her comments.