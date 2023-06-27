Angel Reese reacts to LSU baseball star Dylan Crews' imitation of her
Omaha, Nebraska - LSU athletics added yet another national championship to its hardware collection Monday night!
Less than three months after LSU women's basketball won the NCAA championships, the Tigers baseball team won the College World Series with an 18-4 victory over the Florida Gators.
During the blowout game, LSU outfielder Dylan Crews imitated Angel Reese's iconic "ring me" celebration by pointing to his ring finger after hitting a huge triple in the eighth inning.
Catching the attention of Reese herself, the LSU star hooper shouted out the homage from Crews, tweeting, "HEARD YOUUU [laughing emoji] I LOVE IT HEREEE."
Reese further praised LSU baseball in a separate tweet saying, "BASEBALL TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPS TOO??? heard youuuu. CONGRATSSSS."
Angel Reese congratulates LSU baseball on their big win
Along with Reese, Crews etched his place among LSU's all-time great athletes with a remarkable year on the field that is sure to earn a selection in this year's MLB draft.
As for the national champion hooper, Reese continued to stamp her greatness in basketball and beyond earning the 2023 BET Sportswoman of the Year Award on Monday night.
This athletic year has been a special time for LSU sports! This spring alone, the Tigers captured both the women's basketball and baseball national titles, becoming the first division I school to accomplish the feats in the same year.
