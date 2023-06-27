Angel Reese reacts to LSU baseball star Dylan Crews' imitation of her

Omaha, Nebraska - LSU athletics added yet another national championship to its hardware collection Monday night!

LSU hooper Angel Reese had a big reaction to Dylan Crews doing her "ring me" celebration at the Tigers' huge national championship victory. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / Jay Biggerstaff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Less than three months after LSU women's basketball won the NCAA championships, the Tigers baseball team won the College World Series with an 18-4 victory over the Florida Gators.

During the blowout game, LSU outfielder Dylan Crews imitated Angel Reese's iconic "ring me" celebration by pointing to his ring finger after hitting a huge triple in the eighth inning.

Catching the attention of Reese herself, the LSU star hooper shouted out the homage from Crews, tweeting, "HEARD YOUUU [laughing emoji] I LOVE IT HEREEE."

Reese further praised LSU baseball in a separate tweet saying, "BASEBALL TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPS TOO??? heard youuuu. CONGRATSSSS."