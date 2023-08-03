Angel Reese reveals swoon-worthy viral TikTok that screams goals

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball superstar Angel Reese has found her person and let the world in on her "added happiness" with boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher.

In a viral TikTok that has garnered tens of thousands of views, Reese shared a special message about her relationship with the Florida State hooper that has fans pulling out the tissues.



"Find someone that adds to your happiness," Reese wrote in the new post.

Reese and Fletcher's enchanting video captured the hearts of adoring fans hoping for their own magical moments with that special someone.

"Y’all is so cute I want a boyfriend like this," one fan wrote.

"I love this for youuuu," another said.

"Broo soooo lucky," another fan added.

In a recent video, Reese spilled that she's going on vacation soon, but it's unclear if her boo will be joining her.