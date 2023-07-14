Angel Reese rocks new 'do after jaw-dropping ESPYS look
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When it comes to LSU hooper Angel Reese's day-to-day style, you never know what fashion-forward look she may put forward!
It has been quite the year of winning for student-athlete Angel Reese!
Since helping LSU women's basketball win its first-ever NCAA championship title in April, Reese has been securing deals off the court, inking major brand deals and collecting prestigious trophies at award shows.
The LSU Tiger is one of the most-followed college athletes on social media in the country, with over 4 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.
The 6-foot-3 forward has become one of the biggest athlete-influencers today, sharing fashion, beauty, and of course, hoops content on the daily.
More recently, Reese is making waves across social media for her latest fashion statement that has fans buzzing!
In a viral TikTok, Reese reveals she's rocking a new bob hairstyle, just days after sporting a long-haired look at the 2023 ESPY Awards.
Fans rave over Angel Reese's new hairstyle
Angel Reese is arguably the biggest influencer in the world of women's NCAA basketball today, and her latest TikTok has fans going nuts in the comments!
"Your [sic] literally a Barbie doll with talent and attitude," one fan commented.
"BOB IS BOBIN SIS," another said, while someone else added, "the bob is giving it."
"Favorite!! I love the Bob on you!" one fan raved over the hoop star's new hairstyle.
Reese recently won the Breakthrough Athlete Award at the 2023 ESPY Awards for her remarkable season with LSU basketball.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikToK / Angelreese10