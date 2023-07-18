Angel Reese rocks stunning new hairdo after jaw-dropping ESPYS look

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When it comes to LSU hooper Angel Reese's day-to-day style, you never know what fashion-forward look she may put forward!

Angel Reese revealed she's now rocking a bob hairstyle! © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikToK / Angelreese10

It has been quite the year of winning for student-athlete Angel Reese!

Since helping LSU women's basketball win its first-ever NCAA championship title in April, Reese has been securing deals off the court, inking major brand deals and collecting prestigious trophies at award shows.

The LSU Tiger is one of the most-followed college athletes on social media in the country, with over 4 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

The 6-foot-3 forward has become one of the biggest athlete-influencers today, sharing fashion, beauty, and of course, hoops content on the daily.

More recently, Reese is making waves across social media for her latest fashion statement that has fans buzzing!

In a viral TikTok, Reese reveals she's rocking a new bob hairstyle, just days after sporting a long-haired look at the 2023 ESPY Awards.