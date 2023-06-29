Angel Reese sends sweet shout-out to Cam'ron Fletcher in latest TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Star college athlete Angel Reese sent a sweet shout-out to her beau, Cam'ron Fletcher, as she prepares to compete with Team USA at the AmeriCup Tournament.

Angel Reese paid tribute to her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, in her latest TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10

The LSU hooper took to TikTok on Wednesday to share an adorable clip of herself with her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher.

In the video, Angel holds the camera in front of a mirror as she sings along to Nicki Minaj's Pills N' Potions while Cam'Ron cozies up behind her.

"I miss youu," Angel captioned the video.

The basketball star is off to Mexico to compete with Team USA in the AmeriCup tournament, so she'll be spending some time away from Cam'Ron as she plays.

After hinting at a mystery boo in several viral TikToks, Angel confirmed her romance with the Florida State hooper earlier this month.

The pair are already fan-favorites, with many gushing over them in the comments of their latest video.